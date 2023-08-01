Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Aashika Bhatia opens up about being judged for her smoking addiction

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most popular and loved reality shows in the entertainment industry, with immense twists and turns, that are captivating fans' eyes. The show is hosted and presented by Salman Khan and is currently only two weeks away from its finale. Aashika Bhatia, who had a spectacular debut as a wild card competitor in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house a few weeks ago, was recently evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality program. During her stint on the show, the actress got into a verbal spat with a few contestants due to her smoking addiction. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aashika Bhatia spoke about being criticized by her co-contestants for her smoking addiction.

Aashika Bhatia reacts when asked about women being judged for having addictions

When Aashika was asked if in her opinion women get judged for having an addiction, the actress said that there are a few who judge. Bhatia said, “I think people do judge, and I said that I was addicted to smoking, but I even said that I quit alcohol six months back. And I don’t have any problem because my mom knows about it, and, if my mom knows about it then I don’t have to care about anybody else, what I do, what I don’t.”

Check out this EXCLUSIVE Interview video:

See what Aashika Bhatia said about her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aashika, who made an exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, after almost two weeks of her entry as a wild card contestant opened up about her eviction too. When asked if she expected to leave the Bigg Boss house so soon, Aashika shared her response.

The actress said, “I wouldn’t say it was soon because it is OTT, and two weeks are I guess enough. Aur finale nazdeek hai yaar, so I guess two weeks kafi hote hai jab tumhe umeed hoti hai ki tum phele hafte bahar ho jaoge. Toh I guess do hafte bahut hai yaar (And the finale is close enough, so I guess two weeks are enough when you were expected to get evicted after only a week. So, I think two weeks is more than enough).”

During her Bigg Boss time, Aashika Bhatia reached the hearts of a lot of fans. The fans were disheartened by seeing their favorite celeb leaving the Bigg Boss house, failing to garner sufficient votes.

Work-wise, Aashika Bhatia gained success when she made an appearance in the serial Meera. Later, she worked in many TV serials such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She made her movie debut with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where she played the role of Salman Khan’s sister Rajkumari Radhika.

