Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Poulomi Das reveals changing clothes in front of the cameras for THIS reason

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is nearing its finale and has been garnering a lot of attention for the controversies. Recently, an intimate video of Armaan Malik and his wife, Kritika Malik, went viral on the internet. When Pinkvilla got in touch with Poulomi Das to know her reaction, she made a major revelation about changing her clothes in front of the cameras inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Poulomi Das on why she changed clothes in front of the cameras in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Poulomi Das exclusively narrated an incident wherein she changed her clothes in front of the cameras inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She said, "If you've seen the show, you might know that I was horribly injured while performing a task. I got a severe injury in my back because of which I couldn't even walk properly. I had to change my clothes, but I couldn't use the changing room because there were stairs, and I couldn't climb the stairs because of my condition."

Take a look at Poulomi Das' glimpse from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

Poulomi Das further added, "I remember I requested the camera team to move the camera away so that I could change in the bedroom itself. I also requested them not to record the same. I waited for a good two to five minutes, and the moment they turned the camera, I changed my clothes. I'm glad that the clip isn't out anywhere."

Poulomi Das on contestants being recorded in embarrassing moments

Poulomi Das stated that the editing and camera team of Bigg Boss should be careful when recording embarrassing moments of celebrity contestants.

The Naagin 6 actress said, "I also came across a video where Chandrika Dixit was seen scratching herself. It wasn't in good taste, and I feel the cameras should not record these moments. They should understand that the contestants staying inside the house are humans and are not used to being recorded 24*7."

Giving out her own example, Das stated that she used to eat with a spoon and fork in the initial days of the show. However, later, she started eating with her hands. She said, "I like to eat food with my hands and then you lick the fingers too. These are all very human and natural but can be embarrassing, and thus the backend team should avoid showing these things to the viewers."

More about Poulomi Das in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Poulomi Das got evicted in the second week of the show. She was eliminated because of Baharwala Lovekesh Kataria. Poulomi, along with Chandrika Dixit and Munisha Khatwani, were in the bottom three. Dixit was saved by the viewers, while Baharwala had the choice to save one among Munisha and Poulomi.

Since Lovekesh and Munisha were close friends, he decided to retain her and eliminate Poulomi from the show.

Das had an impressive journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3. She made good friends with Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultaan. Her rivalry with Shivani Kumari was quite evident, and the Dil Hi Toh Hai actress gave it back to Kumari during their verbal spat on multiple occasions.

