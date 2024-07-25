Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anjali Arora opens up about declining Anil Kapoor-led show's offer; says, 'Mera decision bilkul sahi tha...'

Anjali Arora is a popular social media personality and has been a part of a few reality shows. Recently, Anjali made waves on social media when she revealed her decision to decline the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Yes, Anjali was offered the show but she did not participate in it as things didn't work out for her.

However, Anjali Arora expressed how grateful she feels for not participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, and even called this season the 'worst' one.

Anjali Arora feels grateful for not doing Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Taking to her Instagram story, Anjali Arora wrote, "Bolte hai na jo bhi hota hai acche ke liye hota hai.. Thank you god for saving me. Mera decision bilkul sahi tha.. This is the worst season in Bigg Boss’s history ever. (As they say, whatever happens, it happens for good. Thank you God for saving me. My decision was right)."

This candid revelation has sparked significant discussion among her fans, shedding light on her perspective about the ongoing season of the popular reality show.

Take a look at Anjali Arora's Instagram story here-

Speaking about Anjali Arora's upcoming project, she is set to make her film debut in Sri Ramayana Katha, where she will portray the character of Sita. This highly anticipated role marks a significant milestone in her acting career.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, has been grabbing eyeballs because of its controversial contestants and their actions inside the show. Within a month, several contestants got evicted from the popular reality series due to their poor performance.

So far, Sana Sultan Khan, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasia have been evicted. Adnaan Shaikh, who stepped into the show as a wild card entrant, was also evicted within 10 days from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

From Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's fiasco to midweek evictions and Anil Kapoor's hosting, the show makes headlines every day. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, contestants also have access to mobile phones but have no connection to the outer world.

For this week, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's intimate video leak row, Payal Malik to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar