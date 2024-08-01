Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor-led show? Finalists, winner cash prize and more

With its unexpected twists and turns, endless drama, jaw-dropping evictions, numerous tasks, and dynamics between the contestants, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has managed to keep its audience glued to the screen ever since it premiered. Well, the Anil Kapoor-hosted show is coming to an end, with the finale scheduled for August 2, 2024. Fans are quite excited and are rooting for their favorites. From finalists to the winner cash prize, here's all you need to know about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale.

Where and where to watch the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale? This is probably the most important query being discussed among the ardent viewers of the show. Well, as already mentioned, the finale is happening on August 2, Friday. Unlike other seasons, it isn't happening on weekends. Viewers can watch the episode live on JioCinema. However, to access the live episode of the final day, viewers need to have a JioCinema Premium subscription. It will not only allow you to watch the telecast but also cheer for your favorite contender.

The finalists are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy. Most recently, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were evicted from the house. While Armaan was eliminated based on the audience's votes, Kataria walked out after housemates voted him out.

As far as the prize money is concerned, it is one of the most discussed aspects among netizens. Ever since the finale date has been locked, the speculations around the winning money have increased to another extent. Well, as of now, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is expected to receive Rs 25 lakh.

Lastly, the first look of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy is already out. In a recent promo shared by the makers, the contestants caught a glimpse of it and hoped to win the season. The prestigious trophy has a miniature of a masked person sitting on a throne. The same statue-like design can be seen in the garden area of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

