Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 17: Adnaan Shaikh retorts and mocks Armaan Malik's police cases; 'Mere pe yeh case hogaya hai'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of violence and rape.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. Tonight's (July 17, 2024) episode was filled with altercations, fights, controversies, and pointed remarks made by several contestants. Amidst the election of the Head of the house, Armaan Malik got into a major fight with Adnaan Shaikh, and the duo made personal remarks at each other. While Malik spoke about Adnaan's viral video, he brought up police cases against Malik.

Armaan Malik and Adnaan Shaikh's major fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3

As the contestants gathered for the task of electing the new Head of the house, Armaan Malik and Adnaan Shaikh indulged in a fiery exchange. Things went out of hand when Malik brought up the topic of Shaikh's controversies from his real life.

Armaan Malik said, "Baal bhi na paadh sakta tu. Roado pe dekha hai teko peethte hue. Mai bolu, ladkiyo ko le leke kaha jaata hai. (You can't harm me even a bit. I have seen you getting beaten up on the streets. Should I reveal where you take females)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The first wildcard contestant of the season, Adnaan Shaikh, gave it back to Armaan Malik and spoke about his personal life and controversies. He slyly mentioned his police cases.

Adnaan said, "Tu bhi kuch nahi ukhaad sakta. Maine bhi dekha hu.. 'Mai yaha se kud jaauga. Mere pe yeh case hogaya hai, woh case hogaya hai. Mat bol. Personal cheeze bolega toh mere paas bhi bahot cheeze hai. Tu bolna tere pe kya laga hai."

Advertisement

(You can also not do any harm to me. I have also seen how you were making videos saying you would jump from a height as there is a case registered against you. Don't get personal. If you speak about personal matters, I can also say a lot of things. You say, what cases are you involved in).

For the uninitiated, there's an F.I.R. filed against Armaan Malik in the year 2019 on allegations of rape.

This is not the first time that Armaan Malik has spoken about Adnaan Shaikh and his personal life. In the previous episodes, Armaan mentioned how he knows many secrets about Shaikh and his team members. He told Kritika that Adnaan was beaten terribly on the streets by the Public in a matter related to women.

Adnaan Shaikh on his viral public attack video

In a conversation with Naezy, Adnaan shared that his opponents often target him by bringing up the topic of his viral public attack video. Sharing about the incident, Shaikh revealed that in 2019, he was attacked by around 150-200 people on the streets. He gave it back to the person who hit him. His father had to interfere in the matter. A clip of the same went viral on social media, and that's why he often gets trolled.

Advertisement

Adnaan Shaikh's wildcard entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Adnaan Shaikh became the first wildcard contestant of the season. He entered the show with a motive to add spice to the bland season and mentioned that he would like to protect his friends from the wrong people.

Adnaan mentioned that Lovekesh Kataria doesn't deserve Vishal Pandey's friendship and that Kataria isn't all involved and loyal to the friendship as Vishal.

Shaikh also mentioned that Naezy needs to be aware of Sana Makbul's manipulation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 17: Armaan Malik takes another jibe at Lovekesh Kataria-Elvish Yadav's bond; 'Chamcha tu hai, bahar bhi, andar bhi'