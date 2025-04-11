Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting engaged on Netflix show? Here’s what we know

TV stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo have a huge fan following from all corners who are eagerly awaiting for them to get married. Recently, the actress’ mother hinted at their wedding on Celebrity Masterchef and revealed it will take place this year. Now, as per recent reports, the duo will be joining the Netflix show Dubai Bling and might also get engaged on the show.

Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in India Forums, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently shooting for Dubai Bling and if everything goes well, they might also get engaged. A source told them, “Tejasswi and Karan are currently shooting for the show and as the shoot further goes ahead, they may also get engaged on Dubai Bling itself. Lets see, not confirmed yet, but yes, talks are on.'”

Meanwhile, earlier, a report in News 18 talked about them being roped in for the Dubai Bling show. A source told them, “Yes, Karan and Tejasswi are in Dubai and they are shooting for Dubai Bling. The two enjoy a massive fan following and were therefore approached by the makers of the show. Their appearance in Dubai Bling will be a treat for their fans.”

For the unversed, Dubai Bling is a Netflix reality series that delves into the extravagant lifestyles of Dubai’s high society. Season 3 premiered on January 8, 2025, bringing in fresh faces and continuing to showcase the shifting relationships and drama within this glamorous circle.

Karan and Tejasswi, who had met before joining the Bigg Boss show, fell in love during the show. Her mother recently hinted at her wedding at Celebrity Masterchef. When she was asked by Farah Khan, “Shaadi kab hogi?" The actress’ mother confirmed that her daughter will get married this year and said, “Issi saal ho jaaegi.”

