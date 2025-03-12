Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Dipika Kakar gets emotional recalling her cook’s help during labor pain: ‘my water broke at night…’

Celebrity MasterChef upcoming episodes will welcome special guests on the show. In the upcoming episode, the personal cooks of the celebrities will arrive on the show to taste the dishes made by the celebrities. During this special segment, Dipika Kakar gets emotional recalling her cook Dharam Dada's help during her labor pain. Sony TV shared a new promo for Celebrity MasterChef, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Farah Khan mentions how few people are important and irreplaceable in their lives. She then welcomes the personal cooks of all the celeb contestants. Farah's cook, Dilip, also appears in this special episode. When Dilip touches Farah's feet, she pulls his leg, saying that he never touches her feet at home.

Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam's cooks introduce themselves. Faisal Shaikh's cook, who is also his maternal uncle, recalled Faisu's struggle story. His uncle mentioned how people laughed at Faisu, but he always called him Salman Khan. Faisal's uncle shared that he had promised Faisal that he would drive his car and revealed that now he takes care of everything.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

Farah Khan asked Dipika Kakar, "How important is Dharam dada to you?" Dipika got emotional while talking about him and recalled how he helped her during labor pain. She said, "My water broke at night around 2:30. We had to rush to the hospital. He went to the hospital with us and returned home after 18 days."

Advertisement

Dharam Dada then mentions how Dipika and her family have always taken care of him, and thus, he is so attached to them. He said that he gets immense love from Dipika's family, and so he doesn't feel like going home.

Dipika says, "We are truly a family." Ranveer Brar emphasizes how everyone demands something in return but these people will never ask for anything in return. The caption of this promo read, "Yeh sach mein heere hain (He truly is a diamond)."

Celebrity MasterChef is edging towards its grand finale episode and soon a deserving contestant will be crowned as the winner of the show.