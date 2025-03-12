'Show karne ki zarurat nahi hai' Tejasswi Prakash leaves Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar SHOCKED; latter makes special announcement

Celebrity MasterChef is nearing its finale, and soon, the deserving winner will be announced. Leading up to this grand finale, the judges of the cooking reality show introduce a series of tough challenges. In a new promo, Tejasswi Prakash made a bold statement, asserting that she didn't need to be a part of the show.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official page. As the promo begins, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen saying, "Ganpati Bappa ne sab kuch diya hai toh as such yeh show karne ki zarurat nahi hai. (Ganpati Bappa has given everything, so there is no need as such to do the show). Not even in terms of being visible in front of the camera, or even in terms of the money part of it." This statement shocks judges Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

Later, Ranveer Brar welcomes Chef Ajay Chopra to Celebrity MasterChef. Ajay Chopra introduces a tough challenge. Farah Khan declares that this challenge will be performed in pairs. This leaves everyone shocked. Ranveer narrates that they will have to spin a wheel, and whatever ingredients come up on the spin wheel that ingredient will be their core ingredient.

Archana Gautam expressed her concern, saying that she was not aware of the ingredients mentioned on the wheel. The contestants then gear up to prepare their dish. When Ajay Chopra arrives at Dipika Kakar's counter, he informs the latter that her pan was not clean and so the milk has curdled.

Advertisement

After the challenge is complete, Farah Khan makes an announcement informing the contestants that special guests will come on the show to taste their dishes. The promo ends with this suspense. The caption of this promo read, "Dil thamke baithiye kyunki yeh jhatka zor se lagega."

Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.