Champions Trophy 2025: Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurana, Arjit Taneja and more celebrate India's amazing victory against New Zealand

After India's amazing win against New Zealand, several celebrities have expressed joy on social media and hailed Men in Blue for their stupendous performance.

By Pramila Mandal
Published on Mar 10, 2025  |  01:17 AM IST |  328
Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurana, Arjit Taneja
Pic Credit: Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurana, Arjit Taneja Instagram

March 9 will be remembered forever as the Indian cricket team has etched this day forever in our hearts. India has won the Champions Trophy again New Zealand and this victory is celebrated all over the country. The Indian cricket team are hailed by all for their amazing performance on the field today and will be praised forever for giving the best gift to each and every Indian. On this grand victory, celebrities like Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurana, Arjit Taneja, and more have taken to their social media accounts to express their joy. 

Aly Goni

Aly Goni, who never skips a match and is an ardent fan of the game, has expressed his happiness at India's victory in the Champions Trophy. Cheering the team, Aly tweeted, "We are the championssssss."


Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of India cricket team on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Wowwwwwww #ChampionsTrophy #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025."

Apart from them, celebs such as Arjit Taneja, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rajiv Adatia, Mohsin Khan and Sourabh Raaj Jain also took to their respective social media handles to celebrate India's victory. 

Celebs celebrate India's win

Celebs celebrate India's win

Jadeja smashed the winning runs for India with a four and raises his arm in celebration. Fireworks light up the sky as the Indian players rush onto the field to celebrate their heroes. The entire country is currently celebrating the victory of the Men in Blue who won the final match with four wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Apart from them, other celebrities from the Bollywood industry and the South also congratulated the team for this win. 

Credits: Celebs social media accounts
About The Author
Pramila Mandal

A TV writer with five years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's d...

