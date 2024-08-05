Sunidhi Chauhan on not judging singing reality shows, denied money for songs: 'Today they don't give..'

Sunidhi Chauhan started her musical journey at the age of 5 and has been one of the leading singers in the entertainment industry. She is known to have judged an array of singing reality shows but has now explosively revealed reasons for not doing the same and how she has not been paid for many of her songs. Read on to know more.

During an interview with Raj Shamani for his podcast, Sunidhi Chauhan spoke about why she stopped judging reality-singing shows. She said, "I enjoyed my first two years in when there was no emotional drama, just fun, and the performance you heard was the same as what was broadcast on TV. Now, what you watch on TV shows is all doctored; it's all corrected."

Sunidhi also revealed that she stopped taking part in these shows as she just did not feel right. She was asked to promote contestants and not worry about their performance. The business had to be maintained, which shocked her. In the interview, the Kamli singer also admitted that the narratives created were fake and did not depict the real situation. She also further spoke about how she hasn't yet been paid for many very well-known songs.

Sunidhi, who gave the hit song Desi Girl, revealed that she has not got money for many movies, and even today, they don't give her. "They ask, and I choose not to take it because I feel for this song I don't need money. At some places I would like to help so I say my price and I sing the song. You don't want to hurt anybody's ego because everyone does not think like you. They might also not understand how you feel", she quipped further.

The 40-year-old singer has judged many singing reality shows in the past. Dil Hai Hindustani season 2, The Voice, and Indian Idol seasons five and six, to name a few. A report by TellyChakkar mentions that she did not essay the role of a judge post-2018.

Well, in the same interview, the Crazy Kia Re singer exposed that TV programs are all edited and manipulated. The producers always make an attempt to focus the attention on the strong points that the candidate holds. When the contestant is eliminated, the viewer does not understand the reason behind the same.

