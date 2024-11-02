Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Sing reveal daughter’s name; Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and other TV celebrities send blessings

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose the auspicious occasion of Diwali to reveal their newborn’s name. The new parents delighted their fans by sharing the first picture of their daughter along with the name. Many popular television celebrities, including Gauahr Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, and others reacted to the post. Let’s check out their reactions.

Gauahar Khan, mother of one and an actress who has also worked in Bollywood wrote, “Beautiful (red heart emoji) all my blessings.” One of the most popular faces on television, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Bless her.” Stand-up comedian and actor who hosted the second season of Shark Tank India, Rahul Dua wrote, “Dua karte hain k ye Dua aapki sabhi Duayein poori kare. Heartiest congratulations to the parents and the entire family. Welcome aboard Little Angel!” Rahul also became a father this year as he and his wife Nidhi Tyagi welcomed a son in June.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post below:

Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai, Mohsin Khan, Zaid Darbar, Raj Anadkat, Pavitra Punia, and other celebrities dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Fans of the couple are also beyond excited, and they expressed that they are waiting to see the baby's face now.

On November 1, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their respective social media handles and posted a picture of the baby’s legs in which she is wearing a red outfit for Diwali. This is the first picture they shared of their little one after welcoming her in September this year. She took to her Instagram in March this year to announce her pregnancy.

Along with the picture, the parents wrote in the caption, “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

