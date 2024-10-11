Did you know Ratan Tata and Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal lived in same hostel and shared close bond? THROWBACK

Legendary and visionary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 after he was admitted to the hospital. The monumental loss has left the entire nation shattered, and several celebrities paid tribute to him during the last rites. While many of his unknown facts are now surfacing on social media, did you know Mahabharat fame Gufi Paintal shared a close bond with Ratan Tata? Yes, you read that right!

The actor who played Shakuni in the famous mythological television series opened up about living in the same hostel as Ratan Tata. In one of his YouTube videos, Gufi Paintal recalled that he was pursuing engineering in Jamshedpur, and his room number was 22. The Mahabharat actor added that at that time, Ratan Tata returned from the United States of America after completing his training, and the industrialist stayed in room number 21 in the same hostel.

Paintal added, "It was a very thorough gentleman, and I feel proud as an Indian and a friend to see him as the chief of Tata Group of Companies." Shedding light on their bond, the late actor explained that they shared a close friendship, and he was the only student that Ratan Tata would invite into his room to have a discussion. "He had a beautiful silver convertible Plymouth and a high-fidelity radio in a car during that time. That was the era when having a radio in the car was a new thing," added Gufi.

Gufi recalled an incident when Ratan Tata handed over his car keys to him when the latter learned that his mother had come to Jamshedpur. "Ratan aaye, unhone chup chaap chaabi di Plymouth ki aur kaha ki apni mummy ko ghuma ke le aao." He also talked about his accidental meeting with the Padma awardee.

“I remember a day when I was about to cross Linking Road in Bandra. A big car showed up, and I noticed two large dogs in the back. It was Ratan Tata returning home. He stopped and asked can I drop you, but said, 'No, Ratan, thank you so much. I'm crossing the road; my car is on the other side'," Paintal elaborated.

Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a long battle with health issues. His body was honored with the Indian national flag and was respectfully placed at the NCPA, where people from all walks of life came to pay their last respects.

