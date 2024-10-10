Ratan Tata dies at 86: Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Archana Puran Singh and others grieve 'monumental loss'; pay tribute to 'India's most shining RATAN'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

What a huge loss! Revolutionary and visionary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9. He breathed his last at 86 in a private hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted in a critical condition due to age-related ailments. Following his demise, the entire nation has sunken into deep grief, and so have the television personalities. Paying tribute to the late Ratan Tata, TV celebrities such as Aly Goni, Munmun Dutta, and many others took to social media and offered condolences.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Aly Goni wrote, "A monumental loss for India and the world. Ratan Tata was more than a business icon.. RIP Sir it’s huge loss."

Take a look at the note here:

Shakti Arora, who was recently seen opposite Bhavika Sharma in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, also paid tribute to Ratan Tata after his untimely demise. The actor mentioned that Tata's legacy will serve as a source of inspiration for generations. Shakti's note read, "Rest in peace, Mr. Tata. Your visionary leadership, philanthropy, and legacy will forever inspire generations."

Take a look at the note here:

Sourabh Raaj Jain also penned a heartfelt note after the head honcho of the Tata group passed away. The actor expressed grief and jotted down, "India has lost its most shining RATAN, feels like a personal loss. ओम शांति #RatanTatarip."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh penned a long note recalling her meeting with Ratan Tata. The seasoned actress mentioned how his words of advice helped her gain strength from within and achieve what she has in the present. Archana added that his simplicity and gentlemanly charm are unforgettable even after 4 decades.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo of him, she expressed, "Rest in peace, sir. I met you long, long ago, a young girl all set to enter the land of her dreams. During our hour long conversation little did young me realise that I was meeting THE living legend Ratan Tata, and you graciously gave no indication of just how precious your time was." Archana added, "Thank you for being a true Indian nationalist and for inspiring more than just one generation of Indians to be more than they thought they could be. May your beautiful soul rest in peace and know the bounty and grace of the Almighty for all eternity."

Further, Ayesha Khan, Rajiv Adatia, Kushal Tandon, and others mourn the industry titan. They wrote notes of condolence and remembrance for the 86-year-old. They also recalled Ratan's leadership, values, and contributions that shaped the country. Take a look at their notes below:

Advertisement

According to reports, Ratan Tata will be cremated with full state honors. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also announced a day of mourning today, October 10, to honor the industrialist.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby says goodbye to Rupali Ganguly-led show; pens emotional note: 'It’s difficult to move on'