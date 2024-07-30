EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti reveals diet, workout plan contestants followed in Romania; 'We used to…'

Sumona Chakravarti is a name that always resonates with fans in the telly world. The actress has participated in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 and is looking fit as a fiddle, doing real stunts. Well, the diva loves to stay in shape, and Pinkvilla exclusively came to know about her diet and workout routine, which she maintained when she was shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Romania.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti exclusively reveals the fitness and diet regime she followed in Romania:

Sumona Chakravarti, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, was asked about any particular diet and workout routine she followed when she was shooting in Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

She revealed, "There was no diet and workout routine because we didn't have the time for anything. Our day used to start at 6 or 7, and it used to end by 9 or 10 in the night, honestly. There was really no time for a diet or a workout, but sometimes when we used to get the time everyone used to hit the gym, or I used to go swimming as I find that really helpful for myself."

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti:

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress was then asked how Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 changed her as a person. "It has made me closer to who I am, the person that I am, the person that I can be. Like you realize your strengths, weaknesses, and shortcomings, sometimes you are an obstacle to your own self in your path. How well you can work under pressure and how much pressure do you know?" she quipped.

Advertisement

Sumona ended the interview by revealing that Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a good litmus test for her to know herself, her mind, body, and the person she is, honestly.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Apart from Sumona Chakravarti, the show also has Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani and Aditi Sharma.