EXCLUSIVE: Laapataa Ladies' Bhaskar Jha on Oscar entry; 'tears of joy were unstoppable'

Bhaskar Jha played the negative role of an abusive husband in Laapata Ladies and, although his screen time was lesser compared to the other protagonists, he left a lasting impression on the audience. Now he is ecstatic after the movie was selected as India's official entry for Oscar.

The Film Federation of India made its Oscar pick official on Monday, selecting Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies from an impressive lineup of 29 films. Edging out critically acclaimed titles like Animal, Aattam, and All We Imagine As Light, this clever patriarchal satire earned its place.

Bhaskar Jha's morning workout took an exhilarating turn as his phone erupted with congratulatory calls and messages, announcing Laapataa Ladies' historic Oscar selection. He said, "My morning workout became a celebration when I received the incredible news. I was sweating from exercise, but the tears of joy were unstoppable."

Take a look at a glimpse of Laapata Ladies here:

Bhaskar says, "I'm truly humbled and grateful to be a part of this incredible journey. This recognition is a testament to the team's tireless efforts and dedication".

"Being part of a film that resonates with audiences worldwide is a dream come true. I'm thrilled that our team's efforts have been recognized", he added.

"Playing the negative lead was a challenge, but it allowed me to explore my range as an actor. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the film's success", he reflected.

"We're all keeping our fingers crossed. Whatever the outcome, Laapata Ladies' Oscar journey is a testament to the power of Indian cinema. I'm honored to be part of this landmark moment", Bhaskar concluded.

Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, has been garnering acclaim for its powerful narrative and impactful performances and Bhaskar's portrayal of the antagonist earned him critical acclaim, and he considers this role a turning point in his career.

