EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant on Adil Khan Durrani’s allegation of being unable to conceive, ‘Kaunsa husband…?’

Rakhi Sawant is all over the news owing to her spat with her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Upon returning to Mumbai after serving 5 months in Mysuru jail, Adil Khan Durrani held a press conference and made serious allegations against the dancer-turned-actress. He went on to accuse her of fraud, cheating, and physical assault. Following this, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference to react to the allegations. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant took us through her side of the story.

Rakhi Sawant on Adil Khan Durrani’s allegation of not being able to conceive

On being asked about Adil Khan Durrani's allegation about her not being able to conceive, the former Bigg Boss contestant broke down. She said, "Very sad (cries). Kaunsa husband aake media mein kehte hain ki wo maa nahi ban sakti? Kaunsa husband kehta hai is duniya mein, samaj mein maa, behen, beti…(Which husband tells the media that his wife won't be able to become a mother? Who does this in society?)" For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani said during the press conference that Rakhi wouldn't be able to conceive because she had a uterus surgery.

Watcht the full interview with Rakhi Sawant here:

Rakhi Sawant clarifies her uterus surgery

The actress further added, "Mujhe maa banna tha, meine apne eggs pehle se freeze karwayi thi. Mein boli thi mujhe maa banna tha, toh I was trying. Doctor ne kaha, ‘you have a fibroid in the uterus and it’s not a 1,2,3, it’s a 10. (I wanted to become a mother, so I froze my eggs beforehand. I was trying, and then the doctors told me I had a fibroid in uterus) It’s very big, you have to remove it and then after you can conceive.’ I went to 3-4 doctors and Shinde, she is a specialist Gynaec, and I said I trust you. Toh she did my surgery. She warned him, don’t do 6 months relation, he didn’t listen to the doctor. Within a month, he did it, and within one and a half months, I think I conceived. Doctor ne bola tha it’s very dangerous. Nahi suna, wo blackmail karta tha, (Doctors warned that it's very dangerous, but he didn't listen, used to blackmail me) if you can’t do, I will go out, anyways, he was going."

