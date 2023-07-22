EXCLUSIVE: 'Scars are still there,' says Aalisha Panwar on resuming shoot post recovery from chickenpox

Aalisha Panwar, the 27-year-old actress, had to temporarily halt shooting for her show, Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, after being diagnosed with chickenpox. However, after successfully recovering from the illness, she resumed her shooting schedule. Living alone in Mumbai posed some challenges for her during this time. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aalisha shared her experience of overcoming the disease and discussed the measures she took after realizing she had contracted chickenpox.

Aalisha shares how her production team was cooperative

Speaking exclusively to us, Aalisha Panwar said, "I was suffering from chickenpox, all of a sudden in the morning while I was taking a shower, I felt that I have few blisters on my body. I got suspicious but went on set because my scene was scheduled first. I started shooting but the production house gave me a couple of hours in between so I could consult my doctor. The doctor confirmed that it is chickenpox and suggested at least 10 days at home and bed rest. Since I would be available for the next few days, I completed all my close shots, we were shooting until midnight."

A glimpse of Aalisha from her dressing room from the show's set:

Aalisha continued, "Well, as of now I have fully recovered and resumed my work, I am on set and started shooting for my show. I took proper care and had 12 to 15 days rest at home. But the scars are still there, obviously, I'm sure it will take time for the scars to go. My medications are still on and I am applying my medicines on the scars and hoping they heal soon. Overall, I am fine now, feeling so much better happy to be back on the set and working."

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress feels grateful for the love coming around her way

Considering that she stayed alone, we asked her how did she take care of herself. To which, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress stated, "Yes, I stay alone but thankfully my mom was here visiting me. My biggest moral support was my family, my mom especially because she was here with me taking care of me. I had all the emotional support of everyone like my close friends, fans and the entire team and production house. It's this love and prayers of everyone that helped me heal so quickly. I got all the support from everyone and honestly even though it was a challenging time, the love I got was my biggest strength, all I can say is I am blessed."

