Bigg Boss 19, October 28, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shame Ashnoor Kaur, ‘Aunty jaisi lag rahi thi'

Bigg Boss 19, October 28, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Farrhana Bhatt blasts Ashnoor Kaur for her attitude and breaking the mic rule because of which other housemates got nominated. Kunickaa Sadanand blames Mridul Tiwari for making a wrong decision. Later, Farrhana uses cuss words for Abhishek and Ashnoor to which Gaurav asks her not to do so.

Kunickaa Sadanand gives up kitchen duties and locks horns with Abhishek Bajaj

In the kitchen, Mridul Tiwari takes the responsibility of kneading the dough for rotis. Later, when Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More make chapatis, Abhishek asks them to stop and prepare rice. However, the Patiala Babes actress disagrees with Abhishek. Mridul also joins them in the kitchen. Meanwhile Kunickaa Sadanand announces that she wouldn't do any duties as a protest against Mridul’s decision.

Further, she engages in a heated exchange with Bajaj. Both shout at each other. The veteran actress calls him ‘bartan’ while Abhishek claims that her game only revolves around ‘kitchen politics.’ In the night, Pranit makes Abhishek understand that his behavior of becoming normal in just a few minutes about a serious situation isn't good.

Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri comment on Ashnoor Kaur’s weight

Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shame Ashnoor Kaur. Both call her ‘aunty,’ referring to her physique and personality. Tanya comments that even after regular gym sessions, Ashnoor had still put on weight. Neelam adds that despite her daily workouts, Ashnoor’s body didn’t show any difference.

Further, Kunickaa creates major drama in the house over unfair eviction. She taunts Abhishek and argues with Farrhana in a sarcastic tone. Both take digs at each other while other contestants enjoy their clash. The Laila Majnu actress even fights with Mridul and denies completing her duty. Gaurav Khanna mentions that it's disappointing to see everyone making things difficult for Mridul for no reason.

