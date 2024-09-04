EXCLUSIVE: Shalini Kapoor joins Fahmaan Khan's new show; 'Character is similar to my role in...'

Leena Gangopadhyay is currently producing Jhanak of Star Plus, and it is one of the top television shows currently. The makers are all set to produce yet another show starring Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan and Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that popular actress Shalini Kapoor is all set to be a part of the show, and her character will be similar to one of her most-loved performances as Veena Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shalini Kapoor will be seen playing Fahmaan Khan's onscreen mother in the untitled show. When contacted, Kapoor confirmed the buzz and shared exciting details of the show. She said, "Yes, I am doing it. It is a remake of a Bengali show. It is based on a Punjabi family, which I am a part of. It is a fantastic role and I'll play the character of Meher Kaur in the show."

Take a look at Shalini Kapoor's cute reel with husband here:

Shalini Kapoor further added, "I was waiting for such an opportunity and I feel happy to have bagged the show as my comeback after almost a year. I can totally resonate with the character and it is very similar to what I played in my last show with Star Plus- Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum."

Remembering the love and adoration she got for essaying Veena, Shalini said, "People really adored that character and showered a lot of love on me and I'm glad that I got the opportunity to do something similar again. I'm happy that my character is not the scheming or manipulating type. It is very 'me' and I love that about it."

For the unversed, Fahmaan, Sonakshi, and Shalini's new show is a remake of the Bengali serial Icche Node. In the past many shows from the Bengali entertainment industry have been re-made on Indian Television, including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann among others.

