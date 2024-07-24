Exclusive: Terence Lewis on Choli Ke Peeche, Dola Re Dola and other 90's hits being recreated; ‘When you take a song…’

Remember when Hindi cinema's dancing goddess Madhuri Dixit made everyone go dhak when she sizzled on her song Choli Ke Peeche from Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak? She also left a lasting impression till eternity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dola Re Dola from Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas. However, both the songs have been recreated and Bollywood's ace choreographer Terence Lewis exclusively has spoken about iconic dance tracks being recreated.

India's Best Dancer 4 judge Terence Lewis exclusively revealed iconic numbers recreation:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when Terence Lewis was asked about Madhuri Dixit-Neena Gupta's Choli Ke Peeche and Dola Re Dola being recreated, he gave a response that will resonate with all the 90's kids. He said, "I don't know Choli Ke Peeche is too iconic to be recreated. Some songs should be left at that. There are some songs that can be recreated. For example when I heard Aaj Phir Tumpe Pyaar Aaya Hai which Arijit sang it was beautifully recreated. They only took that one part and the rest part was completely new."

Take a look at Terence Lewis:

Terence further added, "Well, you know it is great that an absolutely old song, but do not take songs from the 90s as those are already popular and current. Maybe you can take songs from the 60's or 70's that would be great because those songs are not in the current generation. 90's songs are still in the current generation and that generation is still young."

Lewis also elaborated on songs from the 70's and added, "Songs in the 70's that have completely gone away like Kaanta Laga are very nice the old 60's songs. Kajra Mohabbat Wala was a good recreation. I liked it when it came in my time, during the 60's. These are very nice. When you take a song maybe it is a thumri and you make it a completely.. or if it is ghazal and you make it into a peppy number, it can be creative in that sense. But if you are going to recreate in that sense it does not make sense."

More on Madhuri Dixit's raunchy song Choli Ke Peeche VS recreation in Crew:

The lyrics of Choli Ke Peeche were spicy, coupled with Madhuri's breathtaking performance. She danced confidently, exuding grace as her thumkas were on-point as well as sultry. Till today the song has a different place in the hearts and minds of all Madhuri fans. For those who do not know, the song was written by Anand Bakshi while it was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. It was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun in 1993.

The picturisation of the lyrics was on Madhuri's character Ganga who talks about her love, and female desires and explains what an ideal partner for her is like. Madhuri capsules these emotions without making it look vulgar. Her expressions are seductive, her eyes innocent and in seconds her look changes from naive to flirty.

Kareena Kapoor's version of Choli Ke Peeche:

The second song from Crew was Choli Ke Peeche which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Bebo wore a sultry pink silk saree and the song was shot with a backdrop of a party theme. It was crooned by Diljit Dosanjh while Farah Khan choreographed the same.

Madhuri Dixit-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance in Dola Re Dola vs Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Choudhury's dance in recreation:

Dola Re Dola is an evergreen song from Devdas that was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan. It was set against the Durga puja festival and both Chandramukhi (Madhuri) and Parvati, Paro(Aishwarya) aced the crisp Kathak and Bharatnatyam steps. The song was composed by Ismail Darbar while Nusrat Badr wrote the same. Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and the late KK crooned the same. The song came at a point when Paro invites Chandramukhi to celebrate Durga Puja at formers place. Paro's family is unaware that a courtesan has been called to celebrate Maa Durga's festival. The song is a symbolic representation of love for Shah Rukh Khan. Devdas loves one woman, while the other lady loves Devdas.

Dola Re Dola was then recreated in Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani by Vaibhavi Merchant. Ranveer, along with Tota Roy Choudhury were seen doing Kathak steps. The song was an important sequence in the film, but nothing could beat the classic performance by Madhuri and Aishwarya.

More on 90's songs being recreated:

When Terence Lewis revealed that some songs should not be touched, it made perfect sense. Anything related to the 90's makes most of us nostalgic. It reaches a stage where the dance numbers from that era will make you hit the dance floor immediately. Terence, who has choreographed Suno Aisha from Aisha and introduced contemporary dance moves in Lagaan, added freshness to songs. Well old songs, dance tracks should be best left like an old-school love because this line from Dola Re Dola resonates "Unsei kabhi na hona due."

