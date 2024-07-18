EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Malhan on romancing Isha Malviya in music video; 'Mujhe laga kaha aa gaya hu mai'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan and Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya teamed up for an exciting monsoon song, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui. The duo plays lead roles in the project with many filmy and romantic shots. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek and Isha spoke at length about shooting for the song, filming romantic scenes, and more. Read below.

Abhishek Malhan on turning romantic in the song

For the first time, Abhishek Malhan showcased his romantic side in a project and when asked about the experience of the same, he said, "Mujhe sirf itna hi bola tha ke ek hookstep pe dance karna hai, jab mujhe pata chala ke romantic scenes hai toh mujhe laga ke yaar kaha aaya hu mai, kya kar raha hu mai but kudos to her (Isha Malviya). Isne mujhe feel hi nahi hone diya ke koi romantic scene karna bhi hai.

He added, "Mujhe aisa laga ke chal theek hai, jo chal raha hai badiya horaha hai. Matlab ache se hua, pata hi nahi laga. Mai jabhi bhi gaana dekhta hu toh meko lagta hai it's some different me."

(Initially, I was only told that there would be a hook step that I'd have to learn. When I came to know about the romance bit, I felt a little out of place, but kudos to Isha, who made me comfortable and didn't make me feel that we were shooting for a romantic sequence as such. Now, when I see the song, I see a different me.)

Isha Malviya added that Malhan's previous projects must not have a lot of his acting performances, but in this one, he has caught the pulse of the character and has acted brilliantly. She added that since Abhishek is not an actor per se, he was a little stiff in the beginning, but his graph improved eventually.

Isha Malviya on taking up Zor Ki Barsaat Hui

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant said she had never done a project like this before. It was quite filmy and had a Bollywood feel, and it was a great experience for her to shoot for the song.

The Udaariyaan actress added, "It was really nice, and like a lot of actresses, I also had this on my wish list to wear a chiffon saree and romance in the rain. Saree hai, baarish ho rahi hai, hawa chal rahi hai, and all those filmy shots and scenes, and I did, and I am happy that it came out so beautifully.

Abhishek Malhan on taking up Zor Ki Barsaat Hui

Abhishek Malhan mentioned that when he came to know that Jubin Nautiyal had sung the song, he heard the same and felt that the song had potential and that he should take up the offer. He said, "I am glad that I took it up. Today is the third day and it has already crossed 10 million views. I just hope that it continues to do well."

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan have been a part of a couple of music videos before. The duo became great friends while shooting for Zor Ki Barsaat Hui and have been hanging out with their group of friends.

