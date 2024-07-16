EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barzakh actor Fawad Khan reveals he ignores THIS question asked by BFF Mahira Khan

The Kapoor & Sons' talented actor Fawad Khan who charmed the viewers with his stint in the movie along with several other projects is geared up for the release of his upcoming web series titled Barzakh. Barzakh is about a dysfunctional family, their unresolved issues, and much more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan opened up about his bond with Humsafar co-actress and bestie Mahira Khan and revealed a fun fact about her.

Barzakh's Fawad Khan on Mahira Khan's frequently asked question and his reaction

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan revealed that lately, his friend Mahira Khan only asks one question and he prefers to ignore answering the same. He said, "Bas mazak hi karte hai (We pull each others' leg and have fun)Aaj kal toh yehi baat chalti hai ke Neelofer ka kya ban raha hai, toh mai uske upar kehta hu Ok, bye (Off late she asks me about Neelofer and I brush the topic saying OK, bye)."

For the uninitiated, Neelofer is an upcoming Pakistani film which is co-produced by Fawad Khan. The project will feature Fawad Khan along with Mahira Khan and Madiha Imam among others. Reportedly, Mahira will be seen portraying the character of a blind girl in the film.

With Neelofer, Fawad, and Mahira will reunite onscreen for the third time after Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Fawad Khan on bond with Mahira Khan

When asked about his bond with Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan said, "We have known each other since Humasafar, which is quite some time and I think our friendship has grown over the years."

Talking about Barzakh it also features actors like Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. The project is slated to premiere on July 19, 2024, on Zindagi's YouTube Channel and ZEE5 Global.

