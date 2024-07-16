EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barzakh actor Fawad Khan reveals he ignores THIS question asked by BFF Mahira Khan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan spoke about his bond with Mahira Khan and mentioned ignoring a question that she asks often. Read on to know more.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on Jul 16, 2024 | 10:01 AM IST | 246
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan
Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan (PC for Fawad's pic: Pinkvilla/ Mahira Khan's Instagram)

The Kapoor & Sons' talented actor Fawad Khan who charmed the viewers with his stint in the movie along with several other projects is geared up for the release of his upcoming web series titled Barzakh. Barzakh is about a dysfunctional family, their unresolved issues, and much more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan opened up about his bond with Humsafar co-actress and bestie Mahira Khan and revealed a fun fact about her.

Barzakh's Fawad Khan on Mahira Khan's frequently asked question and his reaction

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan revealed that lately, his friend Mahira Khan only asks one question and he prefers to ignore answering the same. He said, "Bas mazak hi karte hai (We pull each others' leg and have fun)Aaj kal toh yehi baat chalti hai ke Neelofer ka kya ban raha hai, toh mai uske upar kehta hu Ok, bye (Off late she asks me about Neelofer and I brush the topic saying OK, bye)."

Take a look at the entire video interview of Fawad Khan here:


For the uninitiated, Neelofer is an upcoming Pakistani film which is co-produced by Fawad Khan. The project will feature Fawad Khan along with Mahira Khan and Madiha Imam among others. Reportedly, Mahira will be seen portraying the character of a blind girl in the film.

With Neelofer, Fawad, and Mahira will reunite onscreen for the third time after Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Advertisement

Fawad Khan on bond with Mahira Khan

When asked about his bond with Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan said, "We have known each other since Humasafar, which is quite some time and I think our friendship has grown over the years."

Talking about Barzakh it also features actors like Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. The project is slated to premiere on July 19, 2024, on Zindagi's YouTube Channel and ZEE5 Global. 

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan's Humsafar co-actress Mahira Khan praises his upcoming project Barzakh; drops cute comment

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles