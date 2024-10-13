EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nia Sharma clears air on her viral lip injection statement; says 'I'm sorry to misguide people if...'

Nia Sharma is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has an ardent fan following. Apart from her acting mettle, the actress is loved for her unfiltered personality and beauty. Earlier, Nia had admitted to taking lip injections to make her lips look fuller. However, now the actress has clarified that she doesn't take lip injections but uses lip injection gloss.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma broke her silence on her previous lip injection statement. When asked if she uses lip injections to make her lips look fuller, the actress denied it and stated, "By lip injections, I meant the gloss."

She continued, "I come from the makeup field so I took it as a common knowledge that everyone might know about it. Little did I understand that there is a layman out there and some might not have any knowledge on what lip injection is."

Watch Nia Sharma's exclusive interview here-

The Naagin 4 actress further mentioned what lip injections are. She added, "So lip injection is a filler which gives you a very tingling sensation, it burns and gives you a burning sensation which ends up giving you a fuller feel of lips. That's what I meant. I didn't mean lip injections literally."

Nia quipped, "I get one injection and I faint where will I get such injections." She continued, "I'm sorry to misguide people if I have. I thought it was common knowledge but it was not."

While talking to us, Nia shared her opinions on teenagers getting Botox and fillers to have a certain face type. Nia stated the importance of embracing natural beauty instead of using other methods to look in a particular way. The actress revealed how even she was judged for her looks but eventually she learned to embrace her beauty.

Speaking about her work life, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the hit cooking and entertaining reality show, Laughter Chefs. Recently, she wrapped up her show, Suhagan Chudail, in which she portrayed the role of Nishigandha.

