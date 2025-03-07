EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalls her father's critical health: 'Brother took him to hospital...'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known to be a prominent name in the entertainment industry, became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress recently appeared on Pinkvilla's Behind the Success show and spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry. While talking to us, the actress remembered the time when her father's health deteriorated while they were on a vacation.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalled the difficult phase when her father suffered a heart attack during a vacation in Nashik. After showing a picture with her parents, Priyanka reminisced about her fond memories of spending a vacation with her parents, who visited the resort for the first time. Priyanka mentioned how her father is not allowed to eat a few things, but despite that, he had a few things on their vacation as it was his first outing.

Priyanka recalled how suddenly her father's health deteriorated, and as she was busy shooting a campaign there, she was not aware of her father's condition. The Udaariyaan actor remembered how her father didn't wish to tell her about his poor health condition as she was busy with work. She disclosed, "My brother took him to the hospital. I was shooting. When I returned, I was looking for my dad."

She then said how her mother informed her that her father had suffered a mini heart attack. The actress recalled how she was in a rush till midnight. Priyanka expressed her sorrow, saying how she doesn't like it when parents don't share things. Sharing her father's health update, Priyanka mentioned that he is doing well and now follows a strict diet.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows, such as Udaariyaan, Bigg Boss 16 and more. Udaariyaan starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya in lead roles. It was her journey on Bigg Boss 16 which made her a household name.