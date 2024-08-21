Fallout with Govinda to leaving The Kapil Sharma Show for payment issues; Times when Krushna Abhishek made headlines

Krushna Abhishek is currently a part of the super hit comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment which has been breaking all the TRP records. The comedian has grabbed headlines in the past for various professional and personal reasons.

Let’s revisit the moments when Krushna Abhishek was all over the media.

Following are the events when the comedian grabbed headlines

1. Krushna's remark that led to Govinda changing his dates for The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek's remark angered Govinda, who criticized his nephew for "making money by insulting others on TV." Govinda was upset by the comment, "Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai," which Krushna defended as not being in bad taste. As a result, Govinda rescheduled his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to avoid Krushna.

2. Govinda opted to promote on The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna's show

In 2016, Govinda appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife and daughter to promote Jagga Jasoos. Krushna Abhishek, hosting the rival Comedy Nights Live, was displeased, saying, "Our schedules didn't align. I messaged him, but was surprised to find him filming with Kapil. I thought he would support his nephew."

3. Krushna subtly criticized Govinda for excluding him from the family

As the feud dragged on, Krushna subtly took a jab at Govinda during an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He mentioned his deep knowledge of the film industry and highlighted that his entire family was involved in it. However, he added that, despite this, he is currently estranged from his family.

4. Govinda's wife, Sunita, criticized Kashmera for her remark about ‘people who dance for money’

In 2018, Sunita Ahuja criticized Kashmera Shah for a tweet about "people who dance for money," leading to a rift between the families. Despite Krushna's clarification that the tweet was aimed at his sister Arti Singh, the dispute caused a significant fallout between the two families.

5. In 2019, Sunita Ahuja declined Krushna Abhishek's request to share stage on The Kapil Sharma Show

In 2019, when Govinda and Sunita Ahuja appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, who played Sapna, was reportedly asked not to be part of the episode. Krushna expressed his disappointment and surprise in an interview, revealing that he was told Sunita Ahuja didn’t want him on stage, which was particularly upsetting given the significance of his role.

6. Krushna Abhishek declined to participate in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Govinda and his family

In 2020, Krushna Abhishek opted out of the episode featuring Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show. He revealed that, although he was informed about Govinda's appearance in advance, his discomfort stemmed from past issues with Sunita Ahuja, leading him to refuse participation.

7. Krushna left the show because of disagreements over his salary

Krushna Abhishek, praised for his role as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show, left the show due to contract and financial issues. Despite efforts by both sides to resolve the problems, he had to exit. However, there is hope that the issues will be resolved and Krushna may return in the future.

8. Krushna dispelled rumors of any rivalry between himself and Kapil Sharma

Krushna Abhishek addressed rumors of a feud with Kapil Sharma, clarifying that they have a strong bond and respect for each other. He mentioned that despite contractual issues, their personal relationship remains positive, and he misses the team. Krushna expressed confidence that they will reunite in the future.

Krushna Abhishek’s return to The Kapil Sharma Show indeed resolves past contract and financial issues. With a revised agreement in place, fans eagerly anticipate the return of his beloved character, Sapna, signaling a positive and renewed collaboration.

