Fenil Umrigar ties knot with her longtime beau Gurpartap Dhaliwal in an intimate ceremony; actress shares varmala VIDEO

Fenil Umrigar has embarked on a new journey as the actress is now married. Celebrated for the role of Pihu Kapoor Shergill in the hit drama serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Fenil tied the knot with her longtime beau Gurpartap Dhaliwal. A businessman and athlete by profession, Gurpratap and the actress got wed on October 21, 2024, in Mumbai. Fenil also shared a heartwarming video on her social media handle, giving a sneak peek into her big day.

Fenil Umrigar posted the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Sukoon. 21-10-2024." In the video, the actress is seen dazzling in a stunning red and orange lehenga. The heavy embroidery and intricate designs all over her ensemble add the much-needed glitz factor. Gurpartap complements her look impeccably, sporting an elegant ivory sherwani that enhances his charm.

The clip gives a glimpse of the varmala ceremony. Following the ritual, the couple expressed their happiness and delightedly looked at each other. Fenil also posted a series of pictures with her husband. In the caption, she jotted down, "With my whole heart and for my whole life 21/10/2024."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as she shared the video, the post fetched many likes. Niti Taylor commented, "Congratulations." Bigg Boss 16 fame Falaq Naazz expressed, "Mashallah. Finally. Congratulations baby." Further, Mansi Srivastava, Indira Krishnan, Charlie Chauhan, and many others extended heartfelt wishes to the newlywed couple.

Talking to Etimes, Fenil opened up about hosting a reception party on October 25 in Punjab. She added, "I always dreamt of this day, and now that it has come true, I am really happy. The day just went by so quickly that now the feeling is sinking in."

The television actress met Gurpartap two years back through a mutual friend. After a year of getting to know each other, they officially began dating. The actress revealed that she had always dreamed of a cozy, intimate wedding where only their closest family and friends would be present.

