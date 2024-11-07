Forbidden Love fame Kivanc Tatlitug and wife Basak Dizer move to England? Here’s what we know

After months of speculation, Turkish actor Kivanc Tatlitug and his wife, fashion designer Basak Dizer, have officially moved to England. The couple, who married in 2016 and welcomed their son Kurt Efe in April 2022, made the move to provide their child with a prestigious education. Rumors of the relocation surfaced when it was reported last year that the actor had purchased a home in one of London’s most elite neighborhoods.

Kivanc Tatlitug confirmed the move in an Instagram story where he filmed a fox wandering through the garden of what appears to be the family’s new home in the English countryside. Captioning it, “The owner of the house has arrived. We are together day and night,” he hinted at his family’s recent transition into their new surroundings.

Eager fans interpreted the post as confirmation of the move, noting the picturesque setting as a peaceful, nature-rich environment for young Kurt Efe to grow up in.

Despite relocating, Tatlitug and Dizer plan to keep a base in Istanbul, with frequent travel between Turkey and the UK. The couple places immense value on their son’s education and is preparing for him to begin kindergarten in London.

Known for keeping their personal lives relatively private, Taltlitug and Dizer’s decision to relocate shows their dedication to ensuring the best opportunities for their son. It’s time to see how they balance their lives between the United Kingdom and Turkey.

For the unversed, Kivanc Tatlitug got married to actress-turned-fashion designer Basak Dizer in Paris in February 2016, after dating for some time. They welcomed their son Kurt Efe in 2022.

Talking about the Turkish model and actor’s career, he has worked in notable television series, including, Forbidden Love, The Family, Brave and Beautiful, and more. Playing lead roles in these series earned him international fame and recognition.

