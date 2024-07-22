Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora shares his thoughts on WHY television has no progressive content

Shakti Arora has made a decent name for himself in the television industry. The actor has been a part of the industry for a long time and was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

After his exit from the show, Arora is enjoying his break. In a recent podcast, Shakti Arora shared his views on why television doesn't have progressive content. He mentioned that the reason behind the same is that the viewers do not accept progressive content.

Shakti Arora reasons why TV has less progressive content

When asked if he believes that TV should change its approach and deliver progressive content, Shakti Arora said, "I do believe that TV should show some different content, bahot hogaya saas bahu aur wohi ghissi pitti stories and all. Par jab bhi hum koshish karte hai ke hum kuch different content dikhaye, public usse accept nahi karti. Kaise accept nahi karti, TRP nahi aati. Jab ratings nahi aayegi, sponsors nahi aayege, toh phir aap kitna bhi acha content dikha do, jab public usse dekhna hi nahi chahti hai toh aap kya karoge."

Take a look at Shakti Arora's last promo from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

(When we try to make progressive content, viewers are not ready to accept it as the show doesn't get good TRP. If a show doesn't get good ratings and sponsors then what is the point of delivering a different content, because people don't want to see it).

Shakti Arora on viewers liking unprogressive content

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor added, "Unko dekhna hi wahi hai, jab aapko bakwas content dikhayege, woh unko acha lagega or TRP aati hai. Toh phir humko bhi lagta hai ke aapko yahi dekhna hai, toh phir wohi dekho phir. Toh yeh problem ho rahi hai and TV people are facing this issue that we are not able to grow. We are growing but at a very very slow pace."

(They want to see non-progressive stuff only. If you show such content, shows get TRPs and thus we also feel that we should deliver what viewers want).

Apart from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora has also been a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, and Tere Liye among others.