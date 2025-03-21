'He threw a water balloon on my b*m': Avneet Kaur reveals what she did after a guy misbehaved with her during Holi

Avneet Kaur, a well-known actress in the entertainment industry, has been popular since her childhood. Throughout the years, she has worked on numerous projects and gained significant fame. In a recent interview, Avneet recounted a shocking incident that occurred during a Holi celebration, where a man misbehaved with her. She mentioned that when she was younger, she would hit boys with a bat if they ever misbehaved with her. Avneet also shared how she dealt with the person who misbehaved with her during that incident.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Avneet Kaur revealed, "During Holi, I had asked one boy to not hit me but he threw a water balloon on my bum. I thought, 'Bete, tu toh gaya. Pehle toh tune dekha nahi ki kitni khatarnak ladki hoon.' Maine pakda bat, pakad pakad ke dho diya. (I thought 'You are now gone. You have not seen how dangerous I am' I took the bat and hit him)."

Revealing the aftermath of the incident, Avneet shared, "Fir uss ladke ki mummy aayi thi mere mummy ke paas, 'Aapki ladki ne mere ladke ko dho diya.' Mummy ne bola, 'Kyuki usne dhone wala kaam kiya. Aur kya karein? (His mother came to my mother and said 'Your daughter has hit my son.' My mother told her 'Because he has misbehaved. What else to do?)."

In the same interview, Avneet shares her journey starting from her early days in Jalandhar, emphasizing the sacrifices her mother made to support her dreams. She discusses being the youngest contestant on dance reality shows like Dance India Dance (DID) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and explains how her mother had to give up further education due to an early engagement.

On the professional front, Avneet Kaur will be seen next in Love in Vietnam and Hollywood film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.