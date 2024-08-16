Heeramandi actor Jayati Bhatia meets Amitabh Bachchan after waiting for 28 years; calls it 'worship' moment

Jayati Bhatia has proved her versatility through her works and garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi. While many desire to meet her, the actress has been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan, and her recent meeting with Big B is like a 'dream come true' for her. The Sausural Simar Ka actress created a video compiling her precious moments of the meeting and shared it on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jayati Bhatia posted a video that featured a couple of her snapshots with the Kalki 2898 AD actor. The pictures show the duo posing for the camera on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Jayati's happiness knew no bounds as she shared the stage with Amitabh Bachchan.

The clip mentioned, "Manifestations do come true.. Not just a #fanmoment Its a #worship moment..Meeting #MrAmitabhBachchan #sapnasach." In the caption of the post, the Heeramandi actress shared that she waited for 28 years to live this moment.

Take a look at the video here:

After the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared the video, her admirers expressed delight in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, "Omggg This is awesome Jay! I am getting butterflies in my stomach here Dunno what would have happened to you seeing him right in front of you!" Another one penned, "exciting to see your favorite in front of you I''m happy for you." Further, a comment read, "Amazing. What a moment"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered on August 12, marking the return of Big B as the host. His association with the show has been nothing short of legendary. His ability to connect with contestants and viewers alike, combined with his charisma and professionalism, makes him receive much love from the audience. Also, Amitabh's presence has kept Kaun Banega Crorepati at the top of the TRP charts for many years.

Coming to Jayati Bhatia, the actress has been a part of several well-known television shows, such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sabki Laadli Bebo, and Naamkarann. In Heeramandi, she played the role of Phatto Bi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Neil Bhatt holds wife Aishwarya Sharma close to her as they step out for movie date; Decoding couple's look