Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya passes away; Aman Verma and others pay their last respects

Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya breathed his last yesterday (September 18, 2024) around 8:30 pm. He was 87 years old and is said to have breathing issues. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathing issues. At his last rites, many celebrities reached out to pay their last respects.

Aman Verma was among the first few celebrities to reach the location. He was spotted having a conversation with other attendees as they patiently waited to pay their last respects to Mr. Reshammiya. Along with Aman, Television's renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand also reached the spot to honor the deceased.

Take a look at Aman Verma's video from Vipin Reshammiya's funeral here:

Talking about Vipin Reshammiya's death, his family friend Vanita Thappar told ETimes, "Yes, he had a breathing problem. He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm. I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him Papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh."

The mourning Reshammiya family issued a statement that read: "It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father Shri Vipin Reshammiya on September 18, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories, and timeless music."

Vipin Reshammiya has composed music for projects like Insaf Ki Jung, The Xpose (2014), featuring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role and Tera Surroor.

