Hina Khan bruises her leg during recent vacay trip; pens 'hum badi badi takleef...'

Popular actress Hina Khan is going through a difficult time dealing with stage-three breast cancer. Despite this, she continues to maintain an active social media presence and stay in touch with her fans and followers. Through her journey, she continues to inspire millions across the world who can connect with her in this phase. The actress took a break and is currently enjoying time with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. Amidst this vacation, she shared a health update as she got injured.

On November 19, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to upload a picture of her leg resting on the car seat. A scrape is visible on her leg suggesting that he has fallen or suffered some injury. While she has not explained how it happened, the accompanying note reads, "Hum badi badi takleef jhel lete hain.. lekin ye choti choti chotein bohot dukhti hain yaar. Maldivian souvenir's."

Check out the picture of Hina Khan's bruise below:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted another picture of her smiling for the camera as she rests on the sofa. With a glass of green juice in her hand and wearing a bucket hat, she flaunts a radiant smile. Along with the picture, she wrote a note on not giving up in the face of difficulty.

Her inspiring note reads, "However difficult life may seem. Don't give up and trust your journey... All I have is gratitude and hope. Sending you all tons and tons of love and only love. And don't forget to smile. Dua."

Hina Khan who is currently in Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has uploaded several glimpses of her tropical vacation on social media. Most recently, she shared a beautiful black-and-white picture with her partner, expressing her optimistic thoughts about surviving this battle. She wrote, "Through thick and thin..We will get through this.. Yes we will.. InshaAllah."

Speaking about Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed his fans and followers about this heartbreaking news on social media. Since then she has been constantly sharing her health updates on social media.

