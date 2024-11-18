Hina Khan shares a message for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal amid stage three breast cancer battle: 'We will get through this'

Hina Khan's breast cancer journey has been an inspiration to many. Be it her motivating posts about living a fulfilling life or her dedication to work amidst this painful battle, Hina never fails to share her life updates with her fans, giving all the more reasons to love her. Currently, the actress has taken a short break and is on a vacation to Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a beautiful picture with her partner, expressing her optimistic thoughts about surviving this battle. The actress can be seen leaning her head on Rocky Jaiswal's shoulder as they are lost in admiring the picturesque beauty of the Maldives. While this picture is a black-and-white one, both can be seen wearing white outfits.

Sharing this photo, Hina Khan expressed gratitude for having her boyfriend in her life and even mentioned feeling hopeful. She wrote, "Through thick and thin..We will get through this.. Yes we will.. InshaAllah."

Take a look at Hina Khan's picture with her boyfriend here-

Apart from this snap, there are several photos on Hina Khan's feed from her recent Maldives vacation. While the cancer battle is painful and challenging, Hina has been setting a huge example for many by being optimistic.

Despite her ongoing fight with stage three breast cancer, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been consistently sharing motivational posts with the hashtag 'Scarred not scared', offering encouragement to other women fighting the disease.

Speaking about Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed his fans and followers about this heartbreaking news on social media.

Workwise, Hina Khan has been a part of several Television shows including fictional and non-fictional. The actress rose to stardom after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then became a part of several other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

