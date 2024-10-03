Hina Khan dazzles in pink suit as she meets Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, who have triumphed over cancer

Hina Khan never fails to update her fans about her professional commitments. The actress, who is fighting stage three breast cancer, recently met Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap. For those who are unaware, Bendre and Kashyap have also been cancer warriors. The trio caught up at a Manish Malhotra event, and their pictures together scream of wonders.

Hina Khan wore a pretty pink salwar suit with a gajra and posed with Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap. It was in 2018 when Sonali was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer. In the same year, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira was also diagnosed with breast cancer. She had undergone a mastectomy to remove her right breast.

Tripti Dimri was also seen sharing the frame with Hina. Khan captioned the post dedicated to the strong women, "Seeing the icons among your peers who faced what you are going through and have aced it like absolute Rockstars is not only Reassuring, Encouraging but also extremely Powerful. Last night standing with these Beautiful Strong Women was Inspiring."

Hina's post further read, "This event came to me at a crucial moment; the way we celebrated the Strengths of India and Acknowledged the Indian Spirit of Resilience has helped me keep the fire Ignited within me to see it through. Humbled by all the Love and Support from @manishmalhotra05 and his awesome Team. Thank you for having me To the rest of you, thank you for being so kind and generous".

Hina looked breathtaking in a pink brocade suit for the event, where the focus was on the Indian handicraft. The outfits richness was in its color and was a tribute to the Indian heritage. Khan teamed her pink anarkali with a cute brocade which was pink in color and completed her look with a detailed ombre dupatta.

When the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress returned back to the ramp; she showed her focus that despite the challenges of life, she is dedicated to her craft. Indeed, Sonali and Tahira are her big support systems, as these two women have also fought cancer successfully.

