Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan receives THIS surprise after multiple surgeries; PIC

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's unfortunate accident shocked many. On May 5, Pawandeep met with a car accident near Moradabad, UP, while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. After which, he was quickly rushed to the hospital. As he now recovers in the hospital post several surgeries, the singer has received a sweet surprise from a fan. His team shared a picture on his Instagram where a kid can be seen giving a greeting card to him.

Advertisement

On Pawandeep Rajan's Instagram story, the singer can be seen lying on the bed as he recovers from multiple surgeries post his major car accident. In the picture, it can be seen how Pawandeep rests on the hospital bed while the kid hands over the 'Get well soon' card to him. The singer is all smiles as he receives this surprise during his recovery phase. The kid expressed his wish to learn guitar from Pawandeep after the latter recovers.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Pawandeep Rajan was involved in an accident on May 5. The vehicle he was in, an MG Hector, collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge. He was traveling with his friend Ajay Mehra and their driver, Rahul Singh.

According to the investigation, a senior police officer reported that Rahul Singh, who was driving, reportedly dozed off at the wheel, resulting in a loss of control over the vehicle and causing the accident.

Advertisement

On May 6, Pawandeep's team released an official statement updating his fans about his health. The Indian Idol 12 winner revealed that he suffered major fractures along with a few minor injuries and underwent a six-hour surgery. Later, the team provided another update stating that Pawandeep was in the ICU under observation after undergoing three surgeries that lasted a total of eight hours.

As of now, the singer is in recovery following these surgeries.

ALSO READ: Top TV Newsmakers of the Week: Pawandeep Rajan's accident, FIR lodged against Ajaz Khan, Battleground winner announced and more