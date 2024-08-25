India's Best Dancer 4 Promo: Terence Lewis balances glass on his head, RECREATES Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu dance with Karisma Kapoor

Terence Lewis along with Karisma Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Geeta Kapur, Jay Bhanushali, and the contestants was seen dancing to Bobby Deol's song Jamal Kudu from Animal, as seen in the latest promo posted by the makers of India's Best Dancer 4.

In the promo shared by the team of India's Best Dancer 4, Terence Lewis could be seen perfectly balancing the cup on his head and swaying to Jamal Kudu. Karisma Kapoor was having a tough time balancing the glass, and it toppled from her head. Anurag Basu on the other hand was seen sitting and doing the steps.

The promo got interesting when India's Best Dancer 4 host Jay Bhanushali also did the Jamal Kudu hookstep but the glass toppled. It was the Lagaan choreographer, who managed to complete the entire dance with glass on his head.

The contestants were also seen doing Jamal Kudu hookstep. The caption posted by the makers read, "Terence, hosts aur contestants ke saath, IBD ke stage par 'Jamal Kudu' ka nasha chaaya! Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Era's of Bollywood, aaj raat 8 baje sirf Sony Entertainment par."

As the video progressed, Terence was then seen recreating the fight scene Bobby Deol had in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. He was anyways decked up as Lord Bobby. For the unversed, the last fighting scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is epic. Lord Bobby and Ranbir- both remove their shirts and slap one another and in the end, Bobby lies on top of Kapoor, drenched in blood.

Well, in the promo of India's Best Dancer 4, it looked like Jay essayed the role of Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir) from the movie. Terence and Jay are both seen indulging in an imaginary fight and in the end, as seen in Animal, they do not remove their shirts, but the choreographer is seen lying on the top of Bhanushali.

A few days back even Karisma Kapoor paid a tribute to Zeenat Aman. She danced to her iconic evergreen song Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She is one of the most entertaining judges on the dance reality show with Geeta and Terence.



