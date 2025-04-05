Jasmine Bhasin breaks silence on her marriage speculations with boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, known for their strong relationship, have been in headlines for their marriage. While speculations were rife that the celebrity duo would get married this year, this news was recently confirmed by their close friend Krishna Mukherjee. Krishna disclosed that Jasmine and Aly are getting married this year. However, putting an end to these speculations, Jasmine has now reacted to this news.

Advertisement

While talking to Zoom, Jasmine Bhasin refuted rumors of her and Aly Goni's marriage. The actress shared how she and Aly are laughing at these rumors. Jasmine said, "We are laughing as it’s again a rumour and don’t know where Krishna’s name is coming from. Whenever we plan, we will ourselves tell."

The Bigg Boss 14 fame requested people not to spread this news and said, "Right now, our focus is only career and we are focusing on that only.”

On Rush with Ruch's podcast, Krishna Mukherjee was asked about rumors about Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's marriage. And confirming that the couple is marrying this year, Krishna had shared, "Yes, yes, they are getting married this year." For the uninformed, Aly and Krishna became close friends while shooting for the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While the news of Jasmine and Aly's marriage left fans excited, the actress' statement has now put an end to the speculations.

Advertisement

Speaking about the duo's relationship, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. They were friends before entering the controversial reality show, but developed feelings for each other during their stay inside the house. Aly was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmine's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 was one of the biggest highlights of the season as Aly was shattered, and even host Salman Khan was teary-eyed. Relationships after Bigg Boss fizzle out, but Jasmine and Aly, or as their fans fondly call them JasLy, remained one of the adored couples of the industry.

ALSO READ: Are Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin getting married in 2025? Krishna Mukherjee REVEALS