Javeria Abbasi shares INSIDE PICS from her Nikkah ceremony featuring daughter Anzela, months after getting married for second time

Javeria Abbasi, a popular Pakistani actress, shared pictures from her intimate Nikkah ceremony on social media, which went viral in no time. What made these moments truly special was the fact that it marked her second marriage, and the heartwarming pictures also featured her daughter Anzela. The latter looked happy for her mother's new journey. The stunning glimpses captured the emotional moments of Javeria and her close ones, who showered her with blessings and love.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Javeria Abbasi posted a string of photos giving a sneak peek at her at-home Nikkah ceremony. The photos are proof that the ceremony had only her near and dear ones in attendance. For her big day, she opted for a stunning pink and golden outfit, radiating glow and happiness. To complete her look, the Tanaa Banaa actress wore gold jewelry, exuding bridal vibes. As a gesture of blessing, Javeria also wore floral garlands.

In one of the snapshots, Abbasi and her daughter, Anzela, are captured, sharing moments of joy and love. The latter is seen dressed in a golden and off-white saree. Well, Javeria did not mention anything about her second husband and chose not to reveal his identity in the post. In the caption, Javeria Abbasi wrote, "And so a fairytale begins with my loved ones." Her other post's caption read, "We love a happily ever after."

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures here:

While talking to a portal, the actress revealed that she got married for the second time on March 15 in a private ceremony. Spilling beans on the details of her meeting with her second husband, Adeel Haider, she said that they met for the first time at a friend's dinner. Gradually, they grew close and gave love a second chance.

For the unversed, Javeria Abbasi was previously married to actor Shamoon Abbasi. They welcomed Anzela, and the couple got divorced in 2009. Before sharing the Nikkah pictures, the actress announced her second engagement with entrepreneur Adeel Haider in May of this year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Throwback: Tamasha 2 first runner-up Junaid Jamshaid Khan Niazi's reunion VIDEO with daughter Ezzah will leave you in tears