Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Evicted Paras Kalnawat REVEALS he was on pills during the show- EXCLUSIVE

Paras Kalnawat is a young actor, who rose to fame after his stint as Samar in the daily soap, Anupamaa. He quit this numero uno show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as he thought there was more scope for him to perform as an artist here. The actor, who was a non-dancer, calls himself a 'dancer' now, is proud of the journey he had and has immense respect for judges Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit. In the recent episode, Paras Kalnawat faced the sword of elimination, and bid adieu to the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he poured his heart out about his journey on the show, future plans, and more. Paras Kalnawat on his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey

Speaking about his journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat expressed, "It has been a beautiful journey for me. Jhalak came into my life as a blessing where I believe my growth as an actor was at halt. In Jhalak, I got to learn so much, I became a better dancer and performer, and gained confidence. I had stage fear, I never faced judges. I was never judged or given any marks on my performances, this was my first time and first reality show, where I performed in front of an audience and the contestants. Somehow, I believe that I have faced my best here and as a performer, I have seen a big growth in myself. I believe that this journey has been very good and beautiful because I have met some amazing people and judges here like Karan sir, Madhuri ma'am, and Nora Fatehi. All of these people have been amazing and they all have been supporting me to do better every week." Paras Kalnawat talks about his elimination "In the tenth week, when I got eliminated, everyone was emotional and they told me that they will miss me. I have gained relations and I believe in that. I believe in maintaining relationships and building bonds rather than working for something which everybody is working on. Everybody is working hard for the trophy, I was doing that as well. I believe in winning hearts which was my priority. I wanted people to know and see the real me because they always saw me as a character on the show. This was the first time where they saw me as Paras. I am very happy about this and this has been a beautiful journey. In my last episode, I was told that I can call myself a dancer now as I have grown," exclaimed the 25-year-old.

On surviving on medicines during the show Paras Kalnawat stated that he was in immense pain during rehearsals and pushed himself hard. "I had to face a lot of issues while rehearsing for the acts. For the last 25 days, I have been dealing with back and knee issues because I have spondylitis and muscle tear in both knees. I have been popping medicines and muscle relaxants to not feel the pain while rehearsing. That would reflect on my face in some or the other way. I did not want to give up or tell the judges that my injuries were serious and I won't be able to continue further. I told my doctor that I will do this right now, and if it increases later, we will handle it but now I will give my 200 percent," said the actor. Paras talks about his future plans "There's a nice bond built among everyone and I am very happy. I am taking along immense love and I am thankful to the audience for loving me so much, voting for me and loving me so much on social media. So, I am very happy about it and looking forward to something more beautiful now. I am looking forward to working on another project, I am open for all the projects right now whether that's TV, movies, or web series. So, I am just going to try it everywhere. Let's hope for the best and I am sure that people are going to see me on screen," concluded the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's former contestant.

