Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa and Sharjeena's meeting ends in an argument; former says 'Main tumhe deserve karta...'

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in the lead roles, is currently one of the most engaging Pakistani dramas. The track keeps viewers glued to the screens, and the audience is praising the changing dynamics between Mustafa and Sharjeena. The latest episode aired on August 27, and now the teaser for the upcoming episode has been released. While their relationship is already witnessing differences, the drift is likely to widen.

Will Mustafa understand Sharjeena's feelings?

In the promo clip for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's upcoming episode, Mustafa meets Sharjeena after she leaves his house and comes to her parents' home. It opens up with him saying, "Jab se Adeel bhai wapas aaye hain mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki tum iss rishtey ko leke pachhta rahi ho (Ever since Adeel has come back, I felt like you are regretting being in this relationship)."

Mustafa reaches Sharjeena's house, and meanwhile, we hear her explaining that Adeel is the unhappiest chapter of her life, which she wants to tear and throw away from her life.

On the other hand, Rubab asks Adeel to bring another pair of shoes from the room. To this, Iftekhar expresses disappointment and tells Shagufta, "Shauhar aur mulaazim mein koi fark toh hota hai na. Iss tarah thodi baat karte hain apne shauhar se (There is a difference between a husband and a servant. This is not how one talks to her husband)."

Further, after meeting Sharjeena, Mustafa claims that he is not worthy of being her husband. She replies, "Tum mere shauhar nahi ho. Tum mere dost ho, meri Mohabbat ho aur tumne sab kharab kar diya (You are not my husband. You are my friend, my love and you have spoiled everything)."

Lastly, he comments, "Main na tumhe deserve karta hi nahi hoon. Tumhare liye toh koi shaandar aadmi hona chahiye na, Adeel jaisa (I don't even deserve you. There should be a wonderful man for you, like Adeel)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Will Mustafa's low self-esteem destroy their relationship?"

Take a look at the teaser here:

What happened in the last episode?

The latest episode (August 27) was quite interesting to watch. The episode opened with Sharjeena reacting to Rubab's gesture of giving her money at the dining table in front of the family members. While Rubab referred to it as a token of appreciation, Sharjeena felt insulted. The latter expected Mustafa to take a stand for her and speak in her favor, but he did not. After Sharjeena went to her room, he followed her as well.

In the room, the duo were seen having an argument. Sharjeena stated that she was not hurt more than Rubab insulted her, but because he did not utter a word when the latter offered her money. To this, he claimed that since Rubab and Adeel have been supporting the home financially, there was no use in saying anything to them. Their argument escalated when Sharjeena decided to leave the house.

The next morning, Sharjeena left for the office without informing Mustafa and later went to her parents's home. Not seeing her around made him concerned, and later, he learnt about her whereabouts. Meanwhile, Mustafa's mom expressed anger at him after she inquired about Sharjeena. Further, Rubab asked Shagufta if she should apologize to Sharjeena, but she and Adeel refused.

About Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Naeema Butt as Rubab, and Maya Khan as Sidra, among others.

