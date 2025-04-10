Kapil Sharma’s drastic weight loss transformation is unbelievable as he’s spotted at airport; fans REACT

Kapil Sharma is grabbing the headlines once again and this time it’s not because of his comedy chops. He made a recent appearance at Mumbai airport, and what truly caught everyone’s eye was his stunning physical transformation. With a noticeably slimmer frame, Kapil’s new look quickly became the center of attention online. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from reacting to his drastic transformation.

The comedian-turned-actor was recently seen at Mumbai airport in a stylish avatar. He looked dapper in an all-grey outfit striking a perfect balance between comfort and style. He was dressed in matching tracks and a t-shirt, with classic black sunglasses but the highlight was his major body transformation. He looked thinner than ever with a sharp jawline and no belly fat. The video of his drastic transformation went viral within no time.

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed opinions. One user wrote, “Pehle jyada cute lagte thay. Abhi bhi accha hai,” while another added, “Ozempic is trending in Bollywood.” A few were surprised by the drastic change, with one saying, “Yeh kya haal bna rkha hai,” while another simply dropped a “Super.” A user also commented, “Trust me, Ozempic is not magic—it only works with consistent workout and diet.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma will next be seen in the sequel to his 2015 debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The first part was directed by the hitmaker duo Abbas-Mustan. Now, the second part will be directed by Anukalp Goswami to bring a fresh flavor to the comedy. It also stars Manjot Singh in a key role.

Recently, the actor dropped the first poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, where he’s once again seen at the altar and it's enough to make fans excited.

Earlier, a source told Mid-Day, “The shoot for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will follow a packed two-month schedule. The team starts filming in Mumbai before moving to international locations, giving the sequel a grander scale. The makers hope to wrap production within 45 days.”

