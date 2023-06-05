Karan Kundrra's THIS gesture to help girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash pose properly is LOVE; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are often seen together at different parties and events making public appearances. Be it behind the camera or in front of the camera, the stylish couple never fails to set goals. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shy away from expressing their love, and fans adore their chemistry. On Sunday evening, the lovebirds were spotted at Mouni Roy's restaurant launch.

Karan Kundrra's gesture for Tejasswi Prakash

On Sunday evening, almost all the celebs had only one plan – to attend Mouni Roy's restaurant launch. The actress' industry colleagues and friends marked their presence at the event. Tejasswi and Karan were also putting their stylish foot forward. Tejasswi wore a purple mini-dress with nude stilettos and Karan looked dapper in a black-colored t-shirt and trousers. A video from the event is uploaded online which also shows the couple walking hand in hand inside the restaurant after posing for the media. However, it was Karan's sweet gesture for Tejasswi that caught everyone's attention. Tejasswi had her phone in hand, and she could not fix her hair or pose properly. So, Karan quickly took it from her and held it with his own phone to let her girlfriend pose.

Take a look at Karan and Tejasswi's video here:

Work front

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. Besides this telly drama, she was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Marathi debut School College Ani Life.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen portraying a wolf in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. The show will go off-air soon. Recently, the couple was seen attending Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

