Popular actor Karan Kundrra needs no introduction! Be it his talent or his good looks, the star has been in the limelight for a long time now and carved a niche for himself. His dedication towards acting has made him one of the most popular and bankable actors in the industry. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts with whatever he does. Over the years, Karan has dabbled in multiple roles like acting and hosting and impressed the audience with his reel as well as his real personality.

Karan's flourishing career is quite inspirational, and he has evolved financially as well. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor has seen immense growth in his income, and all the credit goes to his hard work and dedication. As fans are often curious to know everything about their favorite star, we will give you detailed information about Karan Kundrra's net worth, prized possessions, automobiles, and everything that you need to know about your favorite actor.

Karan Kundrra's Net Worth 2023:

Karan Kundrra is among the bankable actors in the showbiz world, and there are no second thoughts about it. According to Fabceleby, Karan has a net worth of about $10 Million, which equates to around Rs. 82 crores (as of 2023). The same reports suggest that Karan's annual income is more than Rs. 6 crores, and his monthly income is more than Rs. 30 lakhs.

Karan Kundrra's Net Worth Growth:

Reportedly, Karan Kundrra's net worth has increased every year owing to his talent and popularity. He has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, which has contributed significantly to his net worth.

Net Worth in 2022: $9.5 Million

Net Worth in 2021: $8 Million

Net Worth in 2020: $6 million

Karan Kundrra's Biography:

Real Name/ Full Name: Karan Kundrra

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Sunny, King K

Birth Place: Jalandhar, Punjab

Date of Birth: 11 October 1984

Age: 38

Height: 6ft 1 inches

Weight: 75kg approx

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: S. P. Kundrra and Suneeta Kundrra

Siblings: Poonam Malhotra, Meenu Kundrra, and Madhu Kundrra

School: Mayo College, Ajmer, Rajasthan

College: Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, Punjab

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Male

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Single

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Spouse’s Name: NA

Kids: NA

Profession: Actor, Model, Show Host, Reality show contestant

Net Worth: $10 million

Karan Kundrra's Early Life:

Karan Kundrra was born on October 11, 1984, in Jalandhar, Punjab. He did his schooling at Mayo College, Ajmer, and later attended the United States for higher studies. However, he dropped out of college to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Karan started his career as a model and then went on to become an actor

Karan Kundrra's Source of Income:

Karan Kundrra earned his vast fortune through multiple sources, but his primary source of money comes from his acting and modeling career. For the uninformed, Karan reportedly charged Rs. 8 lakh per week during his stint in Bigg Boss 15. It cannot be denied that his stint as a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 15 has embraced himself as an individual and a public figure too. Thus Karan is also earning a huge amount from various brand endorsements, advertisements, and collaborations.

Karan also has a YouTube channel wherein he regularly shares vlogs and also earns a handsome amount. Speaking about his current show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, according to the TellyChakkar report, Karan is charging Rs 3 lakh per day and is also the highest-paid actor on the show.

Karan Kundrra's dating history:

Karan Kunddrra fell in love with his co-star Kritika Kamra during their stint in Kitni Mohabbat Hai. The two were head over heels in love with each other and were known as the power couple. Fans loved their on-screen and off-screen chemistry and they were known as 'Karnika.' Karan and Kritika started dating in 2009 and decided to part ways in 2012. Their breakup came as a shock to their fans who adored this couple. When in an interview Kritika was asked about the reason for their breakup, the actress shared that there was no fight or any specific reason for their breakup.

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actress had shared that both took up different shows and got busy working which took a toll on their relationship. She shared they couldn't take care of their relationship and thus decided to part ways. Kritika had mentioned that they started by being friends and have maintained their bond even after their split.

In 2015, there were rumours that he got engaged to the Delhi-based stylist Aanchal Singh in a private ceremony. Later, there were rumours that he was dating the Mumbai-based model Swati Vasta. However, there was no official confirmation about this.

Reportedly, Karan Kundrra met Anusha Dandekar at an airport and became friends with her. Soon, they fell in love with each other and started dating, and shared the news of their relationship through their social media account. Karan and Anusha hosted a few TV shows and events together. Everything was going well until 2020, when Anusha shared a cyptic post hinting at their breakup.

Anusha claimed in her Instagram story that she has being cheated on and lied and that was the reason for their breakup. Later in an interview, Karan laughed off allegations of cheating on Anusha but refused to share details of what went wrong ‘out of respect for the relationship’.

For the uninformed, Karan fell in love with Tejasswi Prakash during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season. Their relationship began with a fight, but slowly cupid struck, and both started dating. Even after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan are going headstrong with their relationship and never skip a chance to give major couple goals.

Karan Kundrra's properties:

Karan Kundrra is a proud owner of several prized possessions and owns a plush apartment in Andheri, Bandra, and also in Dubai. Currently, Karan resides in a three-bedroom apartment that is reportedly located in Mumbai’s Yari Road, a premium locality overlooking the Versova beach. From an aesthetically designed living area to a beautiful balcony, Karan’s bachelor pad is all things cool.

In 2022, Karan Kundrra brought a lavish sea-facing flat in the city’s poshest area Bandra. Karan's dream house has a sea-facing view, and it also has a private lift and a swimming pool. This luxurious apartment is located on the 12th floor of the building named 81 Aureate located in Bandra. According to reports, Karan paid a whopping amount of Rs. 14 crore for purchasing the apartment.

Along with this, in 2023, Karan, along with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, purchased a new lavish house in Dubai. Tejasswi and Karan bought their luxurious 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash shared an inside video of their home and the interiors are all things classy. Done in white and gold, the 1BHK flat is designed in an artistic manner with contemporary designed lights and furniture. It also comes with a private swimming pool on the balcony.

Karan Kundrra's Automobile Collection:

The 38-year-old actor is very fond of luxurious cars and bikes and reportedly has a huge collection of them. Karan Kundrra owns swanky cars such as:

Range Rover Sport SVR (costs over Rs Rs 2.19 Crore)

(costs over Rs Rs 2.19 Crore) Mini Cooper S Convertible (cost starts at Rs 45 lakh)

(cost starts at Rs 45 lakh) Ford Endeavour (costs up to Rs 40.44 lakh)

(costs up to Rs 40.44 lakh) Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (costs over 60 lakhs)

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor's garage is also adorned with expensive and swanky bikes which include:

Harley Davidson 48 (costs more than 10 lahks)

Ducati Diavel (costs more than Rs. 21 lakhs)

Karan Kundrra's Career:

Karan Kundrra made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2008 with a show titled 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai,' which became an instant hit with the audience. He gained popularity for his role as Arjun Punj and gained a massive fan following. He has played unique roles in numerous shows such as Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, and more.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film 'Horror Story' and later appeared in other movies like Mubarakan, 1921, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

He even showcased his hosting skills by anchoring several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Love School seasons 1-4. Karan was also one of the gang leaders in reality shows like Roadies 14 and Roadies Rising.

In 2021, Karan acted for a short period in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He then participated in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 15 and won hearts with his genuine personality. Post his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

