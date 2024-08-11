Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is creating a buzz as it gears up for its premiere, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. While you await the new season, let's revisit a memorable moment from season 11 when Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, got stuck on a tough Rs 50 lakh question during the season finale, which left Amitabh Bachchan surprised.

A few years ago, she appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, where she shared several personal and professional insights. Among her revelations were a letter of complaint to JRD Tata and her decision to give Rs 10,000 to her husband to start Infosys.

During the episode, Sudha Murty confidently answered most questions, using lifelines only when necessary. However, the standout moment was when she reached the Rs 50 lakh question but was unable to answer it, surprising Amitabh Bachchan.

The question asked was, "Which actress has won the Best Actress Award in two consecutive years?" The options were Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan. Unable to answer, Sudha Murty chose to quit the show.

Both Sudha Murty and Amitabh Bachchan smiled when the correct answer, Jaya Bachchan, was revealed.

On the show, Sudha Murty revealed that she followed her mother’s advice to save money secretly for emergencies. When her husband decided to start a company, she gave him ₹10,000 and three years to make it work. During her chat with Amitabh Bachchan, she humorously described herself as a ‘low-maintenance wife.’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will premiere on Sony TV on August 12. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show will air new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM. It will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

KBC is not just a quiz show; it's a tribute to knowledge, determination, and the spirit of Indians. It has been a life-changing platform for many and continues to motivate countless individuals to follow their aspirations.

Babita Tade, who manages a mid-day meal program and her household, correctly answered 14 questions. However, unsure of the Rs 7 crore question, she chose to quit the game. Ironically, the answer she has guessed was actually correct.

