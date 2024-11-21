Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS road habit of Amitabh Bachchan that will make you respect him more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will have a special guest in tomorrow’s episode. Host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome none other than his son Abhishek Bachchan on the show along with director Shoojit Sircar. During the interaction between the son and the father, there will be many interesting revelations. Abhishek Bachchan will also reveal that Big B clicks pictures of individuals on the road, but there’s a twist.

Shoojit Sircar asks the father and son duo a series of questions. As he asks who is a better driver, Amitabh Bachchan immediately raises his hand. However, as Abhishek Bachchan reacts, “Paa, please,” Big B lowers his hand. He says, “You taught me how to drive, but I am much better. He drives less and hits others’ cars more.” Then he reveals a habit of the megastar that sends the audience in a fit of laughter.

Check out glimpses from the episode below:

Abhishek Bachchan shares that if someone comes from the wrong direction, Big B takes out his phone and clicks a photo. When he asks him, his father replies, “I will send it to the traffic police saying he jumped the signal.” Meanwhile, the person whose photo is being clicked thinks, ‘Wow Amitabh Bachchan is taking my selfie.’ Abhishek’s revelation makes everyone in stitches including director Sircar.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar are busy promoting their upcoming film, I Want To Talk. This is their first collaboration. Talking about the upcoming film, apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the movie also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. It will be released on big screens on November 22.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Junior Bachchan will grace his father’s show. He has appeared multiple times in the previous seasons. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. The episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar will air this Friday (November 22).

