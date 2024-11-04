Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan confuses actress Zubeida with wife of Hanwant Singh; Latter's son Khalid Mohammed slams makers

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, controversy erupted when a question misrepresented the life of actress Zubeida, a star of India’s first talkie film Alam Ara. The episode, which aired on November 30, 2024, featured Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and the directors of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny as celebrity guests. However, the episode has since drawn criticism from Zubeida’s son, Khalid Mohammed, who called out the show’s lack of research.

During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Varun Dhawan and director Raj Nidimoru a question that read, "Which actress tragically passed away in a plane crash along with her husband, Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur?" The answer options included Sulochana, Mumtaz, Nadira, and Zubeida.

After some deliberation and using two of their three lifelines, including a call to the writer of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun and Raj chose Zubeida as their answer, which was marked as correct by the show. Bachchan went on to explain that the actress Zubeida married Maharaja Hanwant Singh and passed away in a tragic plane crash. He also mentioned that Zubeida’s life inspired a film of the same name, in which Karisma Kapoor starred.

It seems actress Zubeida is different from Hanwant Singh’s wife Zubeida, but the show makers confused the two figures.

Khalid Mohammed, son of the late actress Zubeida, quickly pointed out the inaccuracy. In reality, his mother was married to Maharaj Narsingir Dhanrajgir Gyan Bahadur of Hyderabad, not Maharaja Hanwant Singh.

Advertisement

Following the episode, Khalid took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his discontent, stating, “This is my late mother Zubeida Begum. She wasn’t born when Alam Ara was made. An apology on the program for the gaffe would be the least you could do.” He further criticized the KBC team for not adequately fact-checking such sensitive information.

In a subsequent post, Khalid clarified the differences between his mother and the historical figure discussed on the show, writing, “Kaun Banega Crorepati... Whoever calls the shots, may I request a clarification on KBC. Zubeida (Dhanrajgir) was the renowned actress who featured in Alam Ara. Not my maa Zubeida, who did wish to act but wasn’t permitted by her strict father. How could your research team make such a gaffe?”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan plays THIS game with his children and not wife Jaya