Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant takes audience poll yet fails to answer History question on Monalisa; can you guess?

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a 19-year-old contestant from Delhi named Sanidhya Gupta only took home Rs 10,000. This was because he lost when Amitabh Bachchan presented a question on Monalisa, after which he took a lifeline. Here's what happened.

Amitabh Bachchan presented a History question worth Rs 10,000 to contestant Sanidhya Gupta that read, "On what surface did Leonardo Di Vinci paint the Monalisa? Option A) Wood B) Paper C) Canvas D)Bronze."

Sanidhya requested to take the lifeline and then took an audience poll. They selected Option C which was Canvas. The voting rate for this option was 66%. KBC 16 host Amitabh then said, "Sir uttar galat hoh gaya hai. Sahi uttar hai wood. Monalisa ko 16th century ke shuruvat mei wood par chitrit kia gaya tha. (Sir the answer is wrong. The correct answer is wood. Monalisa painting i the start was made on a wood surface.)

Big B sympathises with the young chap and then adds, "Gadbadh hoh gayi aapke khel mei (There was a blunder in your game). Alright, gentleman. Rs 10,00 you had won. You would be given only Rs 10,000. I am sad and thought you would reach great heights, but no problem. You have an entire life left ahead. I hope wherever you want to go, and one day we again meet in the game."

For the unversed, Sanidhya is studying Economic Honours from St Stephens College, Delhi. He is a sports enthusiast and, in the future, dreams of owning a cricket team like Bachchan Sahab. His passion for sports is not only a hobby for him but he also wants to make a career in the same. He wants to become either a data analyst or a scientist in the sports domain.

Advertisement

The young boy told the legendary Amitabh Bachchan that he adores them for engaging in the sports sector. AB also made the promise to make him meet Abhishek Bachchan, who is actively involved in the sports field too. Big B was stunned by the dedication of the young boy, and before he bid adieu to the quiz show, he sent him off with a lot of positivity and words of wisdom.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal’s heartfelt tribute to Amitabh Bachchan wins over internet