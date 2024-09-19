When Amitabh Bachchan ENSURED Fawad Khan sang on Kaun Banega Crorepati: THROWBACK

Fawad Khan is a name that resounds not only in Pakistan but also in India. Did you know that the actor had once come on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and sang in front of Amitabh Bachchan? Well, in today's throwback segment let us explore the same.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan had come on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote his film Khoobsurat. It was a hidden fact that he had been a great singer. When AB requested him to sing a song he said, “I am such a huge fan of yours, Mr Bachchan.” He then aplogised if he did not reach the expectation, but crooned a surreal version of Amit ji's famous song Dilbar.



Sonam and Fawad had created a storm on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. AB had earlier reportedly worked with Sonam, when she was the assistant director for his movie with Rani Mukerji titled Black. He even appreciated her for looking fit as a fiddle.

Talking about Fawad Khan, it is great news for all cine-goers in India as they would be able to see the first Pakistani movie on big screens. Titled the Legend of Maula Jatt, the film starring Mahira Khan with Fawad. The action thriller movie was slated to release in 2022. The makers dropped a poster where they announced the release date of the movie. It read, "Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable. Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024. Cinema listing to be shared soon”.

The movie has been directed by Bilal Lashari, and also has Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Saima Baloch in pivotal roles. The film showcased fight around a gang leader named Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi) and a hero named Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan).

It was in July, when Fawad during an interview with PTI had mentioned, "I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me and I apologise for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands. "I'm a firm believer that everything has its own time... You say that 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' but we also have another saying, 'aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal' (out of sight, out of mind). This also happens."

