Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nana Patekar recalls working with 'exceptional' Madhuri Dixit in Wajood; reveals 'Kaise main..' poem is etched in his memory
This Friday, Nana Patekar will grace Kaun Banega Crorepati and get candid about his experience working with Madhuri Dixit in the drama film Wajood.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is among the most loved shows. This Friday (December 13), the show will turn special and more exciting as Nana Patekar is all set to join Big B on the stage. The veteran Bollywood actor takes the hot seat and shares unheard anecdotes with Amitabh Bachchan. He also gets candid about working with Madhuri Dixit in Wajood and narrates a couple of engaging stories.
During the episode, one of the audience members asks Nana Patekar about his experience working with the Dhak Dhak girl in Wajood. Recounting those memories, he expresses admiration for her. The Welcome actor says, "It was a great experience. She's an exceptional actress - beautiful, and incredible dancer, and as an actress, she had everything one could ask for." Nana also calls the actress a 'wonderful person.'
When he is quizzed about the poem he recited to Madhuri Dixit in the film, the actor shares an interesting insight. He reveals that the beautiful verse (Kaise main batau tumhe..) was penned by renowned poet Javed Akhtar. He remarks that the poem remains etched in his memory because of Madhuri's captivating presence. "Even today, it feels like it's running in my blood whenever someone asks about it. It brings back so many memories," adds Nana.
Besides this, Nana also shares a light-hearted exchange with Amitabh Bachchan backstage. He mentions that he asked the superstar why he worked so hard, urging him to take a break and spend a week in the village. In response, Mr. Bachchan said that he works 12 hours a day, a level of dedication that left Nana in awe.
Nana Patekar will arrive with his fellow cast members from Vanvaas, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. Besides them, writer-director Anil Kumar will also grace KBC 16 to promote the film. The Tiranga actor takes the hot seat to play for an NGO that aims to raise funds to prevent farmer suicides.
