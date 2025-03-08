International Women's Day: Hania Aamir as Hala in Mere Humsafar to Saba Qamar as Fauzia in Baaghi; 5 fearless female characters who redefined strength

As we celebrate International Women's Day today (March 8), we shine the spotlight on five exceptional women who redefined strength, not just with their unbreakable spirit but also with their unwavering determination to shape their own destinies. On this special day, Pinkvilla brings you a list of Pakistani women-centric shows where women characters have redefined strength on-screen. These Pakistani TV dramas and the strong female characters in them will surely inspire and make an impact in your lives.

Here are 5 must-watch Pakistani dramas where actresses have portrayed strong female characters:

1- Hania Aamir as Hala in Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar is a heartfelt drama starring the beloved Hania Aamir as Hala, a young woman abandoned by her father and mistreated by her relatives. Longing for love and acceptance, she endures hardship but finds the strength to reclaim her life. Her journey from silence to self-empowerment is both moving and inspiring, reminding women that true strength lies in recognizing their worth.

Watch Mere Humsafar promo here-

2- Saba Qamar as Fauzia in Baaghi

Baaghi, starring the stunning Saba Qamar, follows the journey of a woman who rises from insignificance to social media fame, only to face relentless criticism, threats, and ultimately, a tragic fate for daring to live on her own terms.

Saba Qamar’s character, Fauzia is a fearless dreamer who refuses to conform, breaking free from a restrictive environment to claim her independence. Her story is a powerful reflection of the price women pay for freedom in a patriarchal society- one of ambition, defiance, and resilience.

Watch Baaghi's promo here-

3- Yumna Zaidi as Shayan in Inkaar

Inkaar, starring Yumna Zaidi in the lead role, is a powerful drama about consent, justice, and a woman’s fight against harassment and the troubles she faces as she navigates through her tough life. Yumna plays Shayan, a woman who refuses to bow down to injustice. Fighting for her dignity against all odds, Shayan’s journey highlights the importance of speaking up and standing tall this Women’s Day against a society that sometimes silences women.

Watch Inkaar's promo here-

4- Sajal Aly as Aliya in Kuch Ankahi

A progressive drama that explores themes of women’s empowerment, Kuch Ankahi dives deep into the aspirations and trajectories of three sisters and equality for women in a patriarchal society. Sajal Aly’s portrayal of Aliya is both inspiring and empowering. Her character inspires every woman today to be ambitious, independent and determined to create one’s own identity, making it the perfect watch this Women’s Day.

Watch Kuch Ankahi's promo here-

5- Hadiqa Kiani as Sakina in Raqeeb Se

Raqeeb Se is a deeply emotional tale of love, sacrifice, and the silent struggles of women caught between their past and present. Sakina, played effortlessly by Hadiqa Kiani, is a woman bound by societal constraints, personal sacrifices, and quiet resilience. Beneath her silence lies an unshakable strength that slowly unfolds, proving that true courage isn’t always loud- it’s found in survival, healing, and the will to break free.

Watch Raqeeb Se's promo here-

This Women's Day, let’s celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who inspire change, both on-screen and off.

Pinkvilla team wishes all women a very Happy Women's Day!